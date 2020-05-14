Khloe Kardashian Talks About Her Weight Loss After Giving Birth: ‘I Don’t Really Watch What I Eat’

Khloe Kardashian is getting real about her weight loss and eating habits.

In a Poosh livestream with her sister Kourtney, the 35-year-old reality star revealed that she has lost about 60 pounds since giving birth to her daughter True in 2018.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” Khloe said. “Now that I’m in my weight vicinity goal – I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo.’ It’s the dream.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Threaten Suit Against Woman For ‘Defamatory’ Paternity Claim

The “Good American” co-founder also spoke about what she enjoys eating.

“In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat. That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating,” she said. “You never know if tomorrow’s happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

Kourtney, on the other hand, prefers to “choose her calories wisely.”

“For me, eating is a lifestyle. I love healthy foods as well. I love a great salad. I love good fruit,” Kourtney added.