Dylan McDermott Reads Thirst Tweets About Himself, And Some Of Them Are Bonkers

Dylan McDermott sits down for BuzzFeed to read fans’ thirstiest thirst tweets — some of which veer a little to the bizarre side.

One tweeter expresses a desire to lick the actor’s abs, leading McDermott to quip, “At least it’s not my a**.”

I want to outline Dylan McDermott's abbs with my tongue. — arock (@alexandraROCKER) March 8, 2013

Another admits to still confusing him with Dermott Mulroney, leading McDermott to admit that even he’s confused as to who’s who at this point.

And then, this one.

How much do I have to pay @DylanMcDermott to run me over with a truck — Tøby ⭐️ (@WhyIsMyNameToby) January 29, 2018

That request, McDermott responds, can be taken care of free of charge.

Then there’s the tweet from the woman who made her reluctant mother watch the first season of “American Horror Story”, only to have mom respond, “If you told me I’d get to see Dylan McDermott’s butt I would have watched sooner.”

I made my mom watch AHS from the beginning and she goes "If you told me I'd get to see Dylan McDermott's butt I would have watched sooner" — keanu reefs (@gianthotdogs) October 25, 2012

“Thank you so much mom, appreciate it,” quips McDermott.