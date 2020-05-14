‘Battlefield Earth’ Screenwriter Says ‘Cats’ Is Now The Worst Movie

“Battlefield Earth” might finally have some competition for the title of worst movie.

In an interview with New York Post, the 2000 movie’s screenwriter, J.D. Shapiro says that “Cats” might be the new top flop.

“I watched about 10 or 15 minutes of ‘Cats’ and unfortunately, it might beat out ‘Battlefield Earth,'” Shapiro said of the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic. “To regular people, ‘Cats’ was f**king disturbing.”

Back in 2010, Shapiro wrote a column in The Post apologizing for being part of the sci-fi film that, until 2012, received the most Razzies (an award which honours cinematic under-achievements).

“It wasn’t as I intended – promise,” he wrote. “No one sets out to make a train wreck. Actually, comparing it to a train wreck isn’t really fair to train wrecks, because people actually want to watch those.”

In the column, he also claims that nothing of what he contributed to the screenplay of the movie remained. Instead, Shapiro said that notes from the studio and from the movie’s star, John Travolta, came pouring in. With Travolta being a Scientologist, Shapiro believed the Church of Scientology was altering the story.

“I had no idea the response it would get,” he said, adding that it was a breakthrough moment for him. “Ninety percent of it was very positive from people in the business that I was actually willing to talk about the realities of what happened with the movie.”

