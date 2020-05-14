Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas Get Romantic For Residente’s ‘Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe’ Video

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Anna de Armas are among the celebs to make romantic cameos in Residente’s new music video for “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe”.

The track — which translates from Spanish to “Before the World Ends” — features 113 couples from all over the world as they each share a kiss, with each couple’s particular part of the world identified as they lock lips while social distancing themselves from the rest of the world.

Other famous faces featured in the video include Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, along with Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri.

“This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages,” the singer said in an Instagram post.

“And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it” he added. “But perhaps now is when it all begins.”