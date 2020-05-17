Soccer Star Hope Solo ‘Brokenhearted’ To Reveal Her Dog Has Died After Being Shot

A “brokenhearted” Hope Solo has revealed that her dog Conan, who was shot earlier this week, died on Saturday.

“We’re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end. We’re crushed,” she wrote.

“Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought 60 acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives. Conan was kind and loving,” she continued. “As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind.”

The U.S. soccer star revealed on social media Thursday that the dog, which she shares with husband Jerramy Stevens, was shot on Wednesday night, and was in critical condition for several days until its death on Saturday.

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

She added: “We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

 

