Soccer Star Hope Solo ‘Shocked And Heartbroken’ After Her Beloved Dog Is Shot

Hope Solo admits that she’s “shocked and heartbroken” after somebody shot her dog, Conan, who is reportedly in critical condition.

The U.S. soccer star took to social media on Thursday to reveal that the dog, which she shares with husband Jerramy Stevens, was shot on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Says Her Dog Was Fatally Shot: ‘He Didn’t Deserve A Slow And Painful Death’

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

She added: “We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”