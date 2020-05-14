Post Malone Releases His Own Rosé For ‘When You Want To Get A Little Fancy’

Post Malone is the latest celeb to venture into wine and spirits with his new rosé.

Maison No. 9, is named after Malone’s favourite tarot card representing the Nine of Swords, which means overcoming challenges.

The wine is inspired by his love of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” the “Sunflower” singer said in a statement. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”

Maison No. 9 is crafted in Provence, France and dons a soft, light “Provencal Pink” colour with aromas of pineapple, pear, strawberry and underlined by sweet French desserts.

Malone spent the majority of 2019 at the winery in between his tour dates perfecting the rosé.

The wine doesn’t go on sale until June, but pre-sales are open now.