Chris Evans And Brother Scott Take Jimmy Fallon’s Quarantine ‘Couples Challenge’

Chris Evans is quarantining with his brother, Scott, and the siblings pay a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday to demonstrate how much they’ve learned about each other while living in close quarters.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Jimmy Fallon pushes the brothers to take on his “Couples Challenge”, but with a twist: a “Bro Edition.”

“I ask you questions and you both have you eyes closed and all you do is either point at yourself or your brother and if you both point to the same person, you get one point,” Fallon explained. “Never open your eyes.”

Among the info gleaned: the brother who played Captain America can do more pushups that the brother who didn’t, and that the bros have been killing time playing backyard games.

“Wiffle ball is the thing right now,” said the “Avengers” star. “Some days I’m on point.”