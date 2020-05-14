Alicia Keys Shares Letter She Sent To Her Father At 14, ‘All I Want Is For You To Mind Your Own Business’

Alicia Keys is explaining her complicated relationship with her father.

In a letter she wrote at 14, Keys didn’t address it to Dad or Craig, but only the date which she said came from a place of “vulnerability and longing.”

“All I want is for you to mind your own business. I don’t want the phone calls. I don’t want the letters,” she wrote. “I don’t want anything. That’s the only way you can make me happy.”

Keys recalled all the times her “mother would say Craig was fly in to see me” but he never showed up.

In a thread on Twitter, the Grammy Award-winning singer said her father never fought her over the letter but instead kept it and showed her years later when they repaired their relationship.

“I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come,” she noted.

“I think it’s so powerful that relationships have their own path,” Keys added.

Keys documents her complicated bond with her father in her new memoir More Myself.