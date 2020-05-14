Prince William Checks In With New Zealand Muslim Community After 2019 Terrorist Attack

Prince William is checking in on the Christchurch community he met last year after the tragic mosque shooting.

The Duke of Cambridge joined a Zoom call with members of the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques that were affected in the terrorist attack as well as the Muslim Association of Canterbury.

“I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity. You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity,” Prince William said during the calls.

In the aftermath of the March 2019 shootings, William travelled to New Zealand on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, where he met with the community and paid his respects.

“I stand with you in firm belief that the forces of love will always prevail over the forces of hate,” the future King said on his visit a month after the attack where he laid a wreath.

He added at the time, “The message from Christchurch and the message from Al Noor and Linwood mosques could not be more clear – the global ideology of hate will fail to divide us.”