Ken Jeong Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Talks Coronavirus In Virtual Visit To Ellen DeGeneres

Ken Jeong is a hilarious comedian who made audiences howl in “The Hangover” and currently makes extraordinarily bad guesses on “The Masked Singer”, but prior to his showbiz career he was a practicing physician.

On Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Jeong pays a virtual visit, and put on his physician’s hat to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their conversation, DeGeneres asks if thinks he may be making a return to medicine, then puts his medical background to the test with some coronavirus questions in a round of “Ask Dr. Ken.”

In another part of the show, DeGeneres offers a surprise to first grade teacher Peter Limata, who shares how he’s been staying connected with his students during quarantine.

After he reveals he spends his own money out of pocket for his students and their families, DeGeneres DeGeneres gifts him with two individual gifts of $25,000.