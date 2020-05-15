Katy Perry Talks ‘Daisies’ & Writing Anthems For Herself During Dark Times: ‘I Was Trying To Find The Light At The End Of The Tunnel’

Katy Perry joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily to talk about her new song “Daisies”, as well as give an update on her upcoming album.

Perry insists she’s written some of her biggest hits during dark times.

She shares, “I wrote this song just like it’s another anthem for myself. I came out of a pretty dark time on Witness and I’ve been writing a record for two years.

“I wrote some of it while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel. And when I’m writing songs like ‘Firework’ or ‘Roar’, it’s not because I’m feeling hunky-dory. It’s literally because I am having really dark thoughts and trying to come out of it.

“And my soul sends a message to my intellect, to my head. It says, ‘You’re going to get through it. You’ve gotten through it before. And here’s a nugget of inspiration, how you’re going to do it,'” the musician continues.

Perry adds her latest track has “definitely taken on a new meaning in quarantine times.”

“I think it’s been a time to reflect and a time that we realize maybe we took a lot of things for granted and didn’t have the gratitude about certain simple things,” she says. “And hopefully, when we all get out of this, we will appreciate and be grateful for our freedom. And we will go after life like never before knowing that it can be taken all away.”

Perry then reveals why she’ll be releasing an album this year and not waiting for 2021.

“I have this body of work and there was a question of, do I wait until next year? And I was like, one thing is for certain, I’m having a child this summer,” she tells Lowe. “My whole life is about to change and I’m sure I will have a whole new access to different emotions I never had, and will be able to write from, so I’m going to write a whole nother record probably when that happens. I just think that this summer people want music, they want to dance. They might want some uplifting, inspirational anthems. And I like being associated with those.

“Something happens. It comes from a dark place, but we’re all going through this same weird tunnel and we’re starting to see light at the end of it, but we don’t know how many tunnels there’s going to be this year. So I have this music. It’s done.”