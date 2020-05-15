Kevin Hart Tells Frontline Worker He’s Going To Star In His Next Movie In Incredible ‘All-In Challenge’ Surprise

Kevin Hart had the best surprise for a frontline medical worker this week.

The actor jumped on a call to reveal to Henry Law, an anesthesiologist, had won the All-In Challenge sweepstake.

Law looked shocked as Hart told him he’d have a walk-on role in the actor’s next movie, as well as all the celeb treatment that goes with it.

The “Jumanji” star told Law on Instagram, “It’s go time, damn it!!!!! We are going to have a blast!!!!”

RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart And Nick Jonas Run Off When Asked To Hold A Huge Snake

The doctor revealed he entered the competition because he sees people struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Law said he and Hart have a lot in common due to them both being Philadelphia guys and huge 76ers fans.

The All-In Challenge raises money to help eliminate food insecurity, with a number of stars offering up prizes in exchange for donations.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Hilariously Teaches Steph Curry How To Vlog

Fans can spend as little as $10 to enter.

See Law’s reaction to the surprise in the clip above.