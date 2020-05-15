Will Smith Gets Back To Rap With Joyner Lucas On ‘Will’ Remix

The Fresh Prince is back and still spitting rhymes.

On Friday, Joyner Lucas dropped the new remix of his tribute song “Will”, and Will Smith himself hopped on the track to rap some verses.

Smith made his love for the tribute known back in March, posting the original video on his Instagram feed.

“You feelin’ like me? I feel like a prince that turned to a king, found me a queen, started a family and got me a team,” the actor raps on the remix.

While Smith has periodically dipped his toes back in the rap game, it’s been over 15 years since his last Grammy-winning album Lost and Found.