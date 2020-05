Bruce Willis Wears ‘Saving The World Outfit’ – The Original Suit From ‘Armageddon’!

Bruce Willis is ready to save the world! The 65-year-old actor slipped back into his original space suit from “Armageddon” for his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis’, Instagram post on Thursday, and it didn’t disappoint.

Rumer shared the epic photo of her dad in the iconic orange jumpsuit with a bandana over his face.

“He said this is ‘His saving the 🌎 outfit’ (Actual one from ‘Armageddon’ ☄️) #thismanisadamnledgend,” Rumer captioned the shot of her dad.

Bruce, of course, starred as Harry S. Stamper, the leader of a group of misfits that attempt to save the world from a massive asteroid in the hit 1998 film, which also starred Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler and more.

Bruce is currently getting in lots of family time as his entire family is quarantined together in Idaho. In addition to Rumer, he’s also seeing his ex Demi Moore and their other two daughters, Scout and Tallulah.

The “Die Hard” star’s wife, Emma Heming, rejoined him earlier this month with their two young daughters Mabel and Evelyn. The blended family spent Mother’s Day together, participating in a “drive-by” photo shoot.

For more from their unique quarantine, watch the clip below:

