Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Levine Surprise Nurse Working On The Front Lines

Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Levine teamed up Thursday night to make one nurse’s day.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host spoke with wellness nurse Samantha Brown, who works with elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Connecticut.

“What really keeps us going is we’re a great team, all my co-workers and superiors, we’re in it together,” she said of her work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. “We have each other’s backs, and we really love these residents.”

Kimmel then told her that they had poked around in her social media profile to learn a few things about her, and then surprised her by bringing out Levine, one of her favourite singers.

“Samantha, are there any fantasies you’d like to share with Adam?” Kimmel joked.

“I miss you on ‘The Voice’,” Samantha said. “I miss watching you and Blake Shelton.”

Levine told her, “You know, I miss him, too. As much as I don’t like to admit it.”

Kimmel and Levine then gave Samantha $10,000 and food delivery cards for each of the nurses in her department.