Keith Urban Plays Unannounced Drive-In Show For Healthcare Workers

Keith Urban has honoured front-line workers in the best way possible.

On Thursday night, the country star took the stage to perform for first responders at the Stardust drive-in movie theatre near Nashville. The unannounced, hour-long show was put on to thank 200 staff members from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, which has 140 locations in Tennessee and neighbouring states.

Throughout the entire concert, over 100 cars honked and flashed their lights in support of Urban and all healthcare professionals.

“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you – this concert is for all of you,” announced the singer as he took the stage.

“And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun….and I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”

See more fan-captured moments from the show below.

Great night tonight with KEITH URBAN in concert! pic.twitter.com/zVtfln6p80 — Stardust Drive-In (@stardustdrivein) May 15, 2020