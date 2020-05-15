Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Get Very, Very Bored During ‘Tonight Show’ Monologue

Jimmy Fallon’s kids are a hard audience to please.

On Thursday night’s show, the host of “The Tonight Show” took his opening monologue to his Volkswagen minibus with his two young daughters.

But the girls, 6 and 5, were not having it.

Fallon’s one-liners landed with a thud, as his daughters appeared preoccupied with a couple of TicTac containers.

At one point they sang a TicTac-inspired song.

“That’s not a song,” Fallon remarked, to which his wife-turned-camera operator responded, “It is now.”

From there, things got even more out of control as his daughters climbed around the van, with Fallon trying to wrangle them.