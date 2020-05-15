Cara Delevingne Urges Fans Not To ‘Hate’ On Ashley Benson After Split: ‘You Don’t Know The Truth’

Cara Delevingne pleaded with fans not to hate on her ex Ashley Benson as she broke her silence on the split via Instagram Thursday.

Delevingne encouraged fans to “spread love, not hate”:

Credit: Instagram/Cara Delevingne

The model’s post comes after Benson was filmed kissing G-Eazy, with many criticizing her on social media for allegedly leaving Delevingne for the rapper.

However, Benson then liked a post on Instagram about an article stating they most likely weren’t dating after being snapped going grocery shopping together.

Delevingne and Benson dated for two years before it was reported earlier this month that they’d split in early April.

A source told People, “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course.”