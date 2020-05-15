Alice Cooper Has An Inspirational Message For Fans In New Pandemic Anthem ‘Don’t Give Up’

Rocker Alice Cooper is reminding fans that we’re all in this together with his new song, “Don’t Give Up”.

The 72-year-old heavy metal star put out a request to fans asking them to hold up a sign with lyrics to the new song and messages of unity for a chance to be featured in the video. More than 20,000 people submitted an entry for the track, which was recorded in isolation.

A rallying cry, “Don’t Give Up” offers words of encouragement from Cooper.

“You’ve got seven million brothers and sisters all in the same boat, so don’t panic,” he says, addressing viewers in the video. “Life has a way of going on and on. We’re not fragile, and we sure don’t break easy.”

Cooper was in the middle of a European headlining tour with Cheap Trick when the pandemic struck. The musician is currently putting the finishing touches on a new album, his first since 2017.