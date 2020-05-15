Jimmy Fallon Revives Classic ‘SNL’ Character Jarret With Help From Horatio Sanz

Jarret is still stuck in his room.

On Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon brought back one of his classic characters from Global’s “Saturday Night Live” for a new “Jarret’s Room” sketch.

The original skit parodied early internet shows, and featured Fallon as the perpetually stoned Jarret, spending more time smoking up with his friend Gobie, played by Horatio Sanz, than studying.

As it turns out, Jarret is still stuck at Hampshire College all these years later, still getting high and still going nowhere in life.

But when he checks in with Gobie over video chat, he discovers his friend has actually grown up, gotten a job, and started his life proper, while Jarret can’t wrap his mind around the news.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.