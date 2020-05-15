Ellen DeGeneres Moves A Teacher To Tears With Surprise Gift

On Friday’s at-home edition of her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres receives a virtual visit from Peter Limata, a first-grade teacher from Oakland, California.

During the video chat, Limata details how he uses technology to remain connected to his young students from Emerson Elementary during quarantine and describes the popularity of his virtual reading sessions.

Limata regularly uses his own money to help his students and their families — spending an estimated $25,000 per year — in addition to supporting his family in Zambia.

DeGeneres turns the tables by gifting Limata with a sweet surprise, a $25,000 cash gift, along with another $25,000 for his school, courtesy of Box Tops for Education.

When DeGeneres pulls out an oversized cheque, Limata can’t contain his emotions. “Thank you so much,” he says, fighting back tears of joy. “Oh, my God.”

Responds DeGeneres, “When my producers introduced me to you and I learned about you, I thought, What a special man he is. I’m so happy that I got to meet you and to say thank you for all you’re doing… Peter, you’re amazing, you’re an awesome guy, thank you for everything.”