Tracy Morgan Drops Some Serious COVID-19 Wisdom: ‘It’s A Shame It Took A Pandemic For Us To Love Each Other’

Tracy Morgan gave an emotional speech on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”.

Morgan, who survived a fatal car accident that killed his best friend James McNair six years ago, had some words of wisdom for viewers regarding the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re all in this together,” he shared. “Doesn’t matter what colour you are, what status you got, how much money you got.”

Morgan said how the coronavirus pandemic was the “equalizer” for our world today, telling host Corden: “It is a shame that it took a pandemic for us to love each other, taking care of each other.”

“We’ve all got to pitch in. Better late than never,” the actor went on. “‘I love you’ that’s what we’ve got to get back to saying to each other.

“If you’re not here to help, you’re here to hurt,” he said, encouraging people to do their bit and “go and make kites” with kids fighting terminal cancer who might not see tomorrow.

See more in the clip above and watch Morgan play a game of "Are these guys holding a baby or football?" below.