Kaitlyn Bristowe Drops Her First Country Single ‘If I’m Being Honest’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is going from “Bachelorette” to country music.
On Friday, the 34-year-old reality star dropped her new single “If I’m Being Honest”.
As Bristowe explained in an Instagram post, she actually finished the song over a year ago but didn’t release it because she was “afraid” and “insecure.”
If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic “what if”. I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*ck the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you. Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now. It’s available wherever you get your music or my bio. Love you guys. Thank you. #IfImBeingHonest Also huge shout out to @jennifer_denmark @savannahkeyesmusic for helping me write this, and @itsmikemiller for producing it.
The song is an inspirational anthem about learning to accept yourself.
“If I’m being honest/ I’m not always as tough as I seem/and I can have my moments where words can get the best of me,” she sings. “And I can be hard enough for all us on myself/ I don’t need to read about it, hear about it somewhere else.”
Bristowe is also letting fans follow along with her journey into the music world on her web series “9 to Wine”.