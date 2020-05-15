Kaitlyn Bristowe Drops Her First Country Single ‘If I’m Being Honest’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is going from “Bachelorette” to country music.

On Friday, the 34-year-old reality star dropped her new single “If I’m Being Honest”.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases New Music While Launching ‘9 To Wine’ Web Series

As Bristowe explained in an Instagram post, she actually finished the song over a year ago but didn’t release it because she was “afraid” and “insecure.”

“This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you.”

RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Was Addicted To Valium And Weighed Just 93 Pounds

The song is an inspirational anthem about learning to accept yourself.

“If I’m being honest/ I’m not always as tough as I seem/and I can have my moments where words can get the best of me,” she sings. “And I can be hard enough for all us on myself/ I don’t need to read about it, hear about it somewhere else.”

Bristowe is also letting fans follow along with her journey into the music world on her web series “9 to Wine”.