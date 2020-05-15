Future Releases New Album ‘High Off Life’, Featuring Drake, Travis Scott & More

Future just dropped his latest album.

Friday marked the release of the prolific rapper’s High Off Life, which was executive-produced by DJ Esco and features appearances by Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and DaBaby.

The album is Future’s first since 2019’s Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd. He has also put out two songs with Drake — “Desires” and “Life is Good” — with the latter appearing as a remix on High Off Life.

Future also recently re-released his mid-2010s mixtapes Beast Mode, 56 Nights, and Purple Reign for streaming.