Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts New Single ‘Love Myself’ From New Movie ‘The High Note’

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram Live on Thursday night to debut “Love Myself”, her new single from the soundtrack from her upcoming film “The High Note”.

As Rolling Stone reported, among the luminaries in attendance for the livestream were her mom, Diana Ross, in addition to Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, and Lena Waithe.

The release of her first-ever single proved to be an emotional occasion for the “black-ish” star, who revealed she always had ambitions of becoming a singer but never had the courage to follow through.

“This movie I get to sing and my mom who’s on [the live] is Diana Ross and whether consciously or unconsciously as a kid I took that dream of mine to be a singer and I hid it. I hid it away,” she admitted. “I got so scared to sing that it became this dream that I was afraid of and at 47 years old, I faced that dream.”

In “The High Note”, the new single is sung by Ross’ character Grace Davis, a middle-aged superstar singer who clashes with her team when they tell her she’s “too old” to release any new music, and should instead focus on performing her tried-and-true hits.

Dakota Johnson plays the singer’s personal assistant, a wannabe music producer who thinks she can help Davis create a new song worthy of her talents.

“The High Note” and its soundtrack will both be released on May 29; the film will be available via VOD platforms.