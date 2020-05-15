Ellie Goulding Talks Married Life, Admits She Was A ‘Jealous, Chaotic, Frenzied Person’ In Her 20s: ‘I Didn’t Know Who I Was’

Ellie Goulding and Jessie Ware discuss the music industry, relationships, and more as they cover Glamour U.K.‘s May digital issue.

Goulding, 33, who married Caspar Jopling in August 2019, says of how married life has been treating her in quarantine: “When I think about my marriage, it’s a perfect example of it because it’s so mature, we talk things through, and we never argue. If we have differences, we talk them out, we don’t just say, ‘Well, I’m right and you’re wrong and we’ll just agree to differ.’ We talk about why we might disagree on something.

“It’s been great, I can honestly say that we haven’t come to blows, we haven’t stormed out of the house or vice versa and I’m grateful for that,” she continues. “It’s probably not ideal straight after you get married to suddenly be completely forced together but it’s been actual evidence that we can just co-exist really peacefully and really happily.”

Goulding, who has previously dated Dougie Poynter and Niall Horan, adds when talking about past relationships and mistakes in her 20s: “I wrote a song about jealousy the other night because I was a jealous, chaotic, frenzied person in my 20s.

“I didn’t know who I was. I went straight from university to being on tour, so I had no chance to settle into a routine and understand my habits and my personality. If you enter into a relationship as that person, then you will attract the same person that isn’t right for you.

“Then, for whatever reason, you keep going with this relationship because you feel safe in it and you feel like I’d rather be in this crazy relationship than be single. I think because of my childhood and not really being that close to either of my parents gave me that extra urge for comfort and security.”

Jessie Ware then discusses sexism in the music industry, telling the mag: “They don’t ask men how they’re going to tour with their children, do they? But you get used to it, you take it with a pinch of salt, and it’s also something that I struggled to work out.

“I once got told that I was being really emotional (in a meeting), and I was being really not-emotional, and I wonder whether they would have said that to a bloke. I didn’t rise to it, and I was very calm. But you know, it happens. I definitely think there’s more of a shelf life for women. I don’t want to sound negative because actually I’m able to make the music I want to make, but I’m madly thought of as relatively old and I’m 35!”

