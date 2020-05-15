Luisana Lopilato Reveals Michael Buble Received Death Threats

Luisana Lopilato has revealed that husband Michael Buble has received death threats in recent weeks.

As Hello! reports, Lopilato, 32, made the revelation during an interview with Intrusos, a television show broadcast from her native Argentina.

According to Lopilato, it all stemmed from one of the couple’s at-home Instagram Live videos they’ve been sharing with fans during quarantine. As the couple joked around, Buble, 44, gave his wife a playful nudge with his elbow, which some misconstrued as being too rough.

“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she explained.

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened. It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened.”

She added: “It caused Mike a lot of pain, too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I’m working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: ‘This is what you’re going to get when you come here!’”

ET Canada has confirmed that there have been threats made against the B.C.-born singer.