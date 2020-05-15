Katy Perry Reveals Her Two Favourite ‘American Idol’ Contestants Ahead Of Finale

Katy Perry spoke about “American Idol”, her new single “Daisies”, and more during a chat on the “Elvis Duran Show” Friday.

Perry revealed her top two left on “Idol” ahead of this Sunday’s finale. Julia Gargano, Louis Knight, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Francisco Martin, and Jonny West have made it through to the top 7.

The musician said of her favourites, “[Julia is] amazing… She’s top two for me… her and Jonny West.

The “Roar” star added of filming the show from home, “We were four to six weeks away from the finish line with these kids.

“[We thought], What do we do? Cancel their dreams they’ve had their whole lives? Or do we figure it out?”

She insisted, “It’s a historic ‘Idol’.”

Perry also spoke about releasing her upcoming album this summer, insisting that and having her baby are the only things she knows are definitely happening right now.

She shared, “The baby is coming and the record is therefore going to come hell or high water.

“After the baby comes I’ll be in my own quarantine. I’ve had this body of music for two years… I think we’re all getting antsy and restless, and so I think by that time [August] by the summer, everybody will be wanting to dance in the streets safely and I will do my part by providing some sort of soundtrack.”