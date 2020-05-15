Katy Perry Pours Cold Water On Taylor Swift Collaboration Speculation

Fans hoping for a Katy Perry/Taylor Swift duet may need to take a seat.

Appearing on “Hits Radio Breakfast”, Perry threw cold water on rumours that the “Daisies” singer is set to release a new collaboration with the “All Too Well” singer.

“No, it’s not correct,” Perry said, “but the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I’m always open.”

Asked directly if Swift might be appearing on Perry’s forthcoming album, the singer said, “No! Not as yet.

“I mean, the fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs. And we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created.”

But, she added, “Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers.”

Perry and Swift put aside their long-running feud last year, with Perry making a cameo in Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down”.