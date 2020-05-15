Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer appeared on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote their new Food Network Canada show, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook”.

Filmed by the couple as Fischer — a professional chef — prepares various meals and Schumer mixes up cocktails, the offbeat cooking show also features occasional appearances by the couple’s one-year-old son Gene.

“You’re spending time with your beautiful boy Gene, who is 11 months old,” Meyers told the couple, with Schumer issuing a quick correction.

“No, you’re — what a bad friend,” she fired back (Gene celebrated his first birthday earlier this month).

“Did he already turn one?” asked Meyers, with Schumer responding, “Yeah, you know, we didn’t actually get your birthday text or gift, which is weird.”

Meyers, however, had a solid explanation for the mixup.

“I’m a good friend ‘cause I did watch the first episode of your show and you guys talk at lengths about how he’s 11 months old,” he said. “I just have never seen a pair of parents who are prouder that their kid is 11 months old because you mention it a whole lot.”

Schumer also addressed the hilarious name fail that led the couple to change their son’s middle name, which was originally Atell, in honour of good friend and fellow comedian Dave Atell.

“Yeah, I mean by accident, we named our son Genital,” she joked. “I mean, look, a lot of people go through this. We realized about a month in and to say I was alarmed was a pretty big understatement.”

She also pointed out that her husband’s last name, Fischer, only deepened the problem when Gene’s name could be mistaken for “genital fissure.” RELATED: Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute As Son Gene Turns 1 “And also, like, Fischer — last name Fischer — could be ‘fissure,'” she explained. “Like, both sides of the ‘Atell’ did not make it better.”

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” airs Tuesdays on Food Network Canada.