Hear The First Song From Will Ferrell’s ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ Comedy

Will Ferrell is the world’s newest music superstar.

The comedian is set to star in Netflix’s new comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, alongside Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, and Demi Lovato.

On Friday, fans got a first taste of the music to be featured in the movie with the release of the hilarious new single “Volcano Man”, featuring the voices of Ferrell and My Marianne.

Ferrell stars in the film as one half of the singing duo of Lars and Sigrit, played by McAdams, who get the chance of the lifetime when they are chosen to represent their country at the annual Eurovision Song Contest.

While no release date has been announced for the film, the official soundtrack will be out June 26.