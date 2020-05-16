Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Star In Hilarious ‘Volcano Man’ Video From ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ Comedy

Will Ferrell is the world’s newest music superstar, and he’s proving it with the release of the music video of “Volcano Man”, from his upcoming Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”.

In the new music video, Will Ferrell and co-star Rachel McAdams are atop a cliff, as their characters play matching red synthesizers.

In addition to Ferrell and McAdams, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” also stars Pierce Brosnan, and Demi Lovato.

Fans previously got a first taste of the music to be featured in the movie with the release of the hilarious new single “Volcano Man”, featuring the voices of Ferrell and My Marianne.

Ferrell stars in the film as one half of the singing duo of Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, played by McAdams, who get the chance of the lifetime when they are chosen to represent their country at the annual Eurovision Song Contest.

“Lars Erickssong (okay, it’s actually Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (and yes, that is Rachel McAdams) perform ‘Volcano Man from the new film EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA debuting on Netflix June 26.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” debuts on June 26.