Kelly Ripa Congratulates Her Son On Becoming A ‘Virtual’ College Graduate

Kelly Ripa is celebrating a milestone in her son’s life.

On Friday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host announced on Instagram that son Michael is completing his final exam, the last step before graduating from New York University.

She shared a flashback photo from his high school graduation four years earlier, in which Michael stands with his brother Joaquin, father Mark Consuelos, and his grandfather, their backs to the camera.

She wrote in the caption: “2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college,” she wrote.

“Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU,” she added.

Ripa’s social media followers shared their congratulations.

“You buried the lead…he graduated in 4 years! That’s quite an accomplishment! Good kid…good parenting!” wrote one fan. “Congrats Kelly and Mark! Love watching your kids grow up. Thx for sharing.”

Family friend Elsa Marie Collins wrote, “Felicidades Michael!! The world is lucky to have you.”