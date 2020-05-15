Kyle MacLachlan Reveals Reason He Was ‘Angry’ At His ‘Sex And The City’ Character Trey MacDougal

Kyle MacLachlan wasn’t always fond of his “Sex and the City” character Trey MacDougal.

Trey was married to Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) but the pair divorced due to an over-the-top mother-in-law, bedroom problems, and Trey telling Charlotte he didn’t want to have a baby any more despite all their efforts.

As they struggled to conceive, Trey gave Charlotte a cardboard baby because he thought it was “funny.”

“I was angry at the character actually,” MacLachlan told Page Six. “What’s this cardboard baby?”

The actor, who has been promoting his latest movie “Capone”, continued: “I asked the writers and they said, ‘Oh, it’s funny,’ so I went, ‘OK, I’m not sure I think so, but OK.’

“There was definitely a side to Trey that was a little oblivious to certain things. And [‘SATC’ viewers] had every right to be angry with me if that’s the case. I was angry with me!”

Charlotte would marry Harry Goldenblatt after splitting from Trey, and they had two daughters: Lily, who was adopted, and Rose.