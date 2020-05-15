The Cast Of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Host A Live YouTube Singing Contest

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Thursday, the cast of the quirky comedy series came together virtually to participate in “Kimmy vs. The Music: A Live Singing Contest That’s Live” hosted by Netflix Is A Joke on YouTube. The online event featured performances by fans while the show’s cast and creators, including Ellie Kemper, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Daniel Radcliffe judged the competition.

All of this was to raise awareness and money for the Crisis Text Line, which provides mental health support to those in need as we as to celebrate the launch of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend,” an interactive special on Netflix.

Following the contest, the judges stuck around for a funny Q&A with viewers, sharing stories about the new special.

“Ellie Kemper, what was it like kissing Daniel Radcliffe?” host Jack McBrayer asked.

“I won the lottery,” Kemper, who plays Kimmy Schmidt, responded. “I felt so bad because I was pregnant and my belly was starting to come out and I just felt like it was uncomfortable for him — you’re very polite — but I just felt like, ‘Ugh, you have to touch a pregnant woman’s stomach while kissing.'”

“I was furious about,” Radcliffe, who plays Kemper’s love interest jokingly said.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” is now available on Netflix and allows viewers to choose how the story ends. Fans can decide whether Kimmy makes it to her wedding or whether she will be caught in a war with robots.

You can also catch the full YouTube special up top.