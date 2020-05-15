Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Anxiety, Panic Attacks In Candid ‘GMA’ Interview

Kendall Jenner is helping designer Kenneth Cole to launch the Mental Health Coalition by opening up about her own struggles with mental health.
To promote the organization — which is working to end the stigma surrounding mental health and features the slogan “How are you really?” — Jenner shared her own personal story on Friday’s edition of “Good Morning America”.
“I was really, really young and I remember feeling like I couldn’t breathe and ran into my mom and like, ‘Mom I can’t breathe. Something must be wrong,'” Jenner, 24, told host Michael Strahan.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Battling Anxiety: ‘I’ve Always Been The Worst Hypochondriac’
“She of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure I was all okay physically and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety,” she explained.
Those feelings of anxiousness eventually waned but returned with a vengeance when “maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on. I would have crazy panic attacks. [I] finally kind of got the information that I needed about it. Honestly what I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone.”
She also shared some of her coping strategies when she finds herself overtaken by anxiety. “On the days that I don’t really have as much going on, I tend to get a bit anxious. And, to calm myself down, I’ll usually read a book or meditate,” she said.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner On Her Struggle With Anxiety: ‘I’m Finally Learning How To Cope’
Jenner also took to Instagram to launch the #howareyoureallychallenge, encouraging her social media followers to share how they’re doing right now.
View this post on Instagram
How are you, really? I am proud to stand with @kennethcolereal and The Mental Health Coalition, to end the stigma against mental health conditions. It is important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope. Together, and only together, we can make a difference in millions of lives. Please join me, and share how you are, really. #howareyoureallychallenge @mentalhealthcoalition @howareyoureally i nominate @kimkardashian @justinbieber @haileybieber @jenatkinhair ❤️ tell us how you’re feeling