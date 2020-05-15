Cameron Diaz Suffers Instagram ‘Fail’ During Live Chat And People Everywhere Can Relate

Cameron Diaz isn’t afraid to let her followers know when she’s having a tech issue.

Diaz had a relatable moment as she tried to get an Instagram Live started Thursday, with her struggling to pin a comment.

She told viewers, “I’m posting it, but I know I’m supposed to say ‘pin.’ So, that’s another fail on my end.”

Diaz explained how she knew she was “supposed to put this in here a different way,” but just ended up continuing the chat.

Diaz, who has been taking part in numerous Instagram Live sessions recently, spoke to Carly Stein, founder and CEO of Beekeeper’s Naturals, Inc., who is currently in quarantine in Muskoka, Ontario.

As well as chatting about health and beauty during her Instagram Live sessions, Diaz has also been giving fans a sneak peek inside her and Benji Madden’s life as a family of three.

Diaz and Madden confirmed they’d welcomed their first baby, daughter Raddix, back in January.