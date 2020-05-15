Rachel Skarsten Talks Getting Married In Self-Isolation, ‘Batwoman’ Season Finale

Rachel Skarsten did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from tying the knot with fiancé Alexandre Robicquet.

The “Batwoman” star chats virtually with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about getting married from the depths of quarantine despite having to postpone her summer wedding.

“We got married in the backyard!” reveals Skarsten.

Although the wedding festivities weren’t exactly what she planned, the actress admits it still feels great to be a married woman in isolation, telling Patel, “I wasn’t one of those people who grew up planning their wedding. Really, I just wanted to marry my best friend. So I got to do that, I’m very happy!”

With the inaugural season of “Batwoman” wrapping up on Sunday night, the 35-year-old actress tells ET Canada what it’s been like playing such a multi-faceted character. Skarsten plays both Beth Kane and her villainous alter ego Alice.

“You so rarely get to play so many facets of a single character,” explains the actress. “I just have so much fun with her and they give me free range to do whatever I want – suckers.”

Tune in to the season 1 finale of “Batwoman” Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showcase.