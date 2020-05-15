‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Finishing Its Season Virtually

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has had to get creative in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety reports that both the upcoming season 12 reunion episode on May 22 and season finale on May 29 have been shot virtually from home.

According to a press release, the new finale uses “innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.”

Twelve of the 13 contestants from the season will be appearing in the reunion episode.

Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will also be on hand during the finale to crown the season 12 winner.