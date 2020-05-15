‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ To Debut Quarantine Special

The Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is coming back for some quarantine fun.

On May 22, the comedy will release a one-off special filmed and edited entirely under self-isolation using iPhones.

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole ‘working from home’ thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that,” co-creator Rob McElhenney said.

“We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality,” he continued. “Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Season 1 of “Mythic Quest” debuted in February 2020 and has been renewed for a second season.