Katy Perry On Quarantining With Orlando Bloom: ‘I Have Definitely Tested Him’

Katy Perry is not taking it easy on her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry caught up with SiriusXM Hits 1’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Friday to give an update on life in quarantine with her beau. Perry, 35, admitted she has been a handful.

RELATED: Katy Perry Pours Cold Water On Taylor Swift Collab

“What I have actually learned, some of the positive…because he’s seen it all and God bless him, he’s still here,” Perry shared. “It’s amazing and commendable. I have definitely tested him, like… ‘oh yeah, you think you can handle me?’”

“We have a LEGO room in our house. It was a TV room,” Perry revealed. “He gets these Legos that are super hard to do… and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall, like a championship Lego wall.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Her Two Favourite ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Bloom’s LEGO Prowess has caught the “Daisies” singer’s attention.

“Now this has led to him looking at maybe building his own car,” she said. “I was like ‘oh, you’re a lot handier than I thought you were. Can you hang this thing for me, please?’”