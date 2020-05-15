Corey Feldman Hits Billboard Chart With Song For Late Friend Corey Haim

Corey Feldman has a top 20 hit song.

Feldman’s song, “U R Free”, appeared in his new documentary “(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” and it recently reached the top 20 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart.

“The Goonies” actor wrote the song in tribute to his late friend Corey Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010.

RELATED: Corey Feldman leaves U.S. following ‘Rape of 2 Coreys’ premiere

“It’s offical! The new @billboardcharts R out & I’m right there sitting between 2 Bills! #URFREE is offically #20 w[ith] a bullet N @billboard between @billyjoe & @billieeilish from the soundtrack #MyTruthTheRapeof2Coreys,” Feldman tweeted.

ITS OFFICIAL! THE NEW ⁦@billboardcharts⁩ R OUT & IM RIGHT THERE SITTING BETWEEN 2 BILLS! #URFREE IS OFFICIALLY #20 W A BULLET N @billboard⁩ BETWEEN @BILLYJOE & ⁦@billieeilish⁩ FROM THE SOUNDTRACK #MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS, LISTNE N WATCH @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL pic.twitter.com/7RCHRc6tK0 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 29, 2020

While speaking to writer Doug McCausland, Feldman said he is “very excited about this song.”

“It is very poignant and important for me. It is a private message to Corey Haim,” Feldman explained. “To the world at large, it is a message to all survivors of abuse. That message is: we no longer have to tolerate being told to stay silent. As of this moment, ‘Kids 2’ is a reality. Laws are being changed as we speak. You are free to live your life. To be who you want to be, as you move on from the past.”

In Feldman’s documentary, he claims that Charlie Sheen raped his friend Haim while the two were filming 1986’s “Lucas”.

“My heart just sank when I felt your pain/ You asked me not to tell a soul so I locked it deep away,” Feldman sings in “U R Free”.

Sheen has denied accusations that he raped the late Haim when Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.

“This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the film about Haim.

RELATED: Charlie Sheen responds to Corey Feldman’s sexual assault allegations

In response to the claim, Sheen gave a statement to People denying that the assault ever happened.

“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” his publicist told the outlet. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Judy Haim sat down with Dr. Oz for an interview in 2017 to discuss the allegations against Sheen.

Judy Haim told Oz that she didn’t see a major change in her son while he was shooting the 1986 movie Lucas.

“I would have known if anything was wrong,” Haim said. “My kid hid nothing, he was like … transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.”

She continued, recalling when her son was a teenager: “When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.”

Listen to Feldman’s hit song below.