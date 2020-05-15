‘Mad Max’ Director Confirms Charlize Theron Won’t Return For Furiosa Spinoff Movie

When Charlize Theron’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” character returns in an upcoming sequel, don’t expect to see her reprising the role.

“Mad Max” director George Miller confirmed the news in a new oral history of his Oscar-winning action movie for The New York Times.

As Miller explained, the 44-year-old actress won’t be playing Furiosa, as the new film will be a prequel that explores the character decades earlier, with an actress in her 20s to be cast.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman’, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”