‘Mad Max’ Director Confirms Charlize Theron Won’t Return For Furiosa Spinoff Movie

When Charlize Theron’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” character returns in an upcoming sequel, don’t expect to see her reprising the role.
“Mad Max” director George Miller confirmed the news in a new oral history of his Oscar-winning action movie for The New York Times.
As Miller explained, the 44-year-old actress won’t be playing Furiosa, as the new film will be a prequel that explores the character decades earlier, with an actress in her 20s to be cast.
“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman’, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”
Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like the Furiosa prequel will be arriving anytime soon, with Miller telling the Times he still needs to complete “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. While he had planned to begin production in the spring, his schedule was upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So after we finish it, and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa,” Miller added.