Will Ferrell Reveals The Hilarious Prop He Kept From The Set Of ‘Step Brothers’

Will Ferrell is unlikely to forget his time on the set of “Step Brothers” any time soon.

In an interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” the actor and comedian revealed that he kept a very specific prop from the movie in which he co-starred with John C. Reilly. That prop, which he loves to show off at dinner parties, is the prosthetic testicles his character, Brennan Huff, used to rub on stepbrother Dale Doback’s drum set.

“Very life-like,” Ferrell joked. “And I have brought these out, much to the horror, at many a dinner party, I’ve presented these.”

RELATED: Hear The First Song From Will Ferrell’s ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ Comedy

However, this is not the only memorabilia Ferrell has gotten away with over the years. To commemorate his time as Ron Burgundy in “Anchorman”, he kept the Channel 4 News ring that his character wore every day.

“Ron Burgundy wore this on every day of filming, which is a classic,” he added.

Ferrell is currently working on a film called “Eurovision” alongside Rachel McAdams. The movie will follow characters Lars and Sigrit who are given the opportunity to represent their country in a yearly song competition. It is expected to be released later this year.