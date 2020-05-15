‘Bill & Ted’ Writer Replies Sarcastically To ‘Woke’ Agenda Accusations: ‘The Original Title’ Was ‘Bill & Ted Club Baby Seals’

If you think “Bill & Ted Face the Music” has some sort of woke agenda, you should have seen the original plot.

“Bill & Ted” co-writer Ed Solomon clapped back at a Twitter user accusing the film of having a “woke” agenda — well before its Aug. 20 release date. The alleged agenda has to do with the casting of Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters.

“I know you feel that. There’s no agenda – and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing,” Solomon replied, per The Wrap. “But you’ll believe what you need to believe. I get it. Your facts are way off, though. They’re supporting characters.”

“The worst part of having to fulfill the agenda was changing the original title ‘Bill and Ted Club Baby Seals’,” he added. “Maybe it’s good in the long run, though, cuz it did totally give the whole plot away.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” nearly 30 years after the franchise’s second film, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”.