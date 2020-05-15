Kelly Ripa Reacts After Finding Out Viewers Are Criticizing Her And Ryan Seacrest’s Appearance While Filming At Home

Kelly Ripa has had enough of people criticizing her appearance while filming “Live with Kelly and Ryan” from home.

On Friday’s episode of the talk show, Ripa learned that some viewers have been judging her and co-host Ryan Seacrest for looking “shiny” while doing their own makeup during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the host and actress wants people to know that appearance is the least of her worries these days.

“I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” Ripa said. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Congratulates Her Son On Becoming A ‘Virtual’ College Graduate

She continued, “First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, how dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.”

“It’s a disaster,” Seacrest agreed.

Ripa went on to talk about the old makeup she has been using while at home as her typical makeup and wardrobe are locked up at their studio.

“Some of it, I’m sure, is probably toxic. It’s probably way past its expiration date,” she said. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest To Bring A Blast From The Past To Host ‘American Idol’ Live Shows From Home

This had led her to using her daughter, Lola Consuelos’, makeup.

“I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” she admitted.

Ripa also jokingly teased her co-host for using bronzer to get rid of oiliness while filming. “I believe that you are wearing bronzer and I think it looks rather fetching on you. And I believe that you are wearing Terracotta, if I’m not mistaken.”

Ripa isn’t the first talk show host to call out others. Meghan McCain slammed other hosts who still appear to be colouring their hair during the pandemic.