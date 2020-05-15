Jonas Brothers Say A New Album Could Drop In 2020

Do not be surprised to hear a new Jonas Brothers album before the end of the year.

Brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas caught up with “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” via Zoom video chat on Friday. The Jonas Brothers announced a follow-up to their 2019 album Happiness Begins could drop by year’s end.

RELATED: Jonas Brothers And Karol G Get Us Dancing With New Song ‘X’

The Jonas Brothers also released two new songs: “X” featuring Karol G, and “5 More Minutes”, which they played for the first time at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“5 More Minutes’ was a song we wrote almost a year and a half ago,” Nick shared with Seacrest. “Before the tour started, we went on a writing retreat with some of our songwriting friends and it was part-play and part-work and from that, there was a bunch of songs we came out with that we loved.”

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Say They ‘Appreciate’ Getting to Spend Time With Their Wives

“That really set the template for what the next record was going to be so as a way to tease that, when we were putting the Grammy performance together, we said ‘Why not play an unreleased track and kind of do it as a little Easter egg?’” Nick added. “It just felt like the right moment to give everyone at home something to listen to and… we figured why not put that one out as well as ‘X’.”

The Jonas Brothers made their triumphant return as a band with Happiness Begins on June 7, 2019, after a hiatus.