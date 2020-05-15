Here’s What A Dunder Mifflin Zoom Call Would Look Like Using Clips From ‘The Office’

With many people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings that used to occur in boardrooms now take place via laptops and phones thanks to Zoom.

The folks at Cozi TV are clearly fans of “The Office”, and decided to take clips from the beloved sitcom and stitch them together to imagine what a Dunder Mifflin staff meeting would look like in the era of social distancing and self-quarantining.

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) naturally has a quirky customized Zoom background, using the surface of the moon, while technically challenged Michael (Steve Carell) runs into difficulties getting the whole thing to work.

RELATED: John Krasinski And Jenna Fischer Remember Jim & Pam’s ‘Perfect’ First Kiss On ‘The Office’

There are some clever editing moments, utilizing cherry-picked dialogued from the show to make it seem as it the crew is actually having a meeting.

One hilarious moment near the video’s end takes place when Angela (Angela Kinsey) is seen grooming her cat with her tongue, intercut with Ryan’s (B.J. Novak) expression of sheer terror.

As fans of the show might expect, the first person to exit the call is Stanley. “I’m done, goodbye,” he says before logging out.

RELATED: ‘The Office’ Producers Are Creating A Remote Workplace Comedy Inspired By Coronavirus Outbreak

Meanwhile, earlier this week the cast of “The Office” actually did get together on Zoom for a virtual reunion. Watch: