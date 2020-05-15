A ‘Grease’ Singalong Will Air In Place Of The Tony Awards In June

“Grease” is the word for what would have been the 2020 Tony Awards originally scheduled to air Sunday, June 7.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tony Awards, which honours Broadway theatre, has been postponed and CBS has announced that it will instead be airing a singalong version of the 1978 musical “Grease”.

CBS’ broadcast of “Grease” will include lyrics to the film’s hits including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin'” and more. The movie will air as part of the channel’s Sunday Night Movies series which will also feature “Mission: Impossible”, “Titanic” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”.